NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 345,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

