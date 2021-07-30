NortonLifeLock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,570 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,111% compared to the average volume of 298 put options.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.75. 34,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

