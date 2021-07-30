Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Novan stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.03. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

