NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 495,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,907. NuCana has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, analysts predict that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

