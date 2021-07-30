Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.71.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

