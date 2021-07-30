Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

