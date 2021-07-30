Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 271,166 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $388.19 million and a P/E ratio of 21.30. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.