Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

CTT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $569.73 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

