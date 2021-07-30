Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

