Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Antares Pharma worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

