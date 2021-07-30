Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Vectrus worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 211,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.