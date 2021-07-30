Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NIQ stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. 16,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
