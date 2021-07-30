Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
