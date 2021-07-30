Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

