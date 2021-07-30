Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives $99.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

NUVCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NUVCF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

