NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $203.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,520. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.77 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

