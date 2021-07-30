OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OCFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 294,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

