Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

