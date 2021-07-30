Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

