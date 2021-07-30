Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,033. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

