Omeros Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average volume of 349 call options.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Omeros by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Omeros by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Omeros by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,455. The company has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.