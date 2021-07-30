Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $141.84 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.