ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

OKE opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

