Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

INCY stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

