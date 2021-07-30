Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $142.55 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.