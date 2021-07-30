Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.