Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $202.68 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

