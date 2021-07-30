Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

