Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

FRME opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

