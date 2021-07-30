Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.