Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,914 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ViacomCBS by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 513,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

