Oppenheimer Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.36.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,525.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.