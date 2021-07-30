Oppenheimer Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

