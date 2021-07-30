Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Earnings Results

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

