O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $619.56 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $559.33.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $596.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

