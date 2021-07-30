Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $66.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.83 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $273.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

