Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

