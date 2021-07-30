Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
