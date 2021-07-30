Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $43.11. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $966.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

