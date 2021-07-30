Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $43.11. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
The firm has a market cap of $966.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.