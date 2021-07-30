Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $37.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $36.32 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $10.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $187.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 104,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

