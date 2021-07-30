Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

