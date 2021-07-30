Otis Worldwide’s (OTIS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.44 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.