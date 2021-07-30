Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OUTKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

