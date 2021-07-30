Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

