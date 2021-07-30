Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of OVV opened at C$32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

