Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,747.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

