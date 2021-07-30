Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

