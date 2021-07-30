PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

