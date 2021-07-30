PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. 50,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

