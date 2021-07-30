Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

