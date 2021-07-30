Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,893,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,602. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

