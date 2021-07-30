Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.